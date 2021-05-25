AllHipHop

Birdman, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne – “STUNNAMAN”

Birdman, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne
By: Jake CratesCategory: Music

LIke father like son! Birdman and Lil Wayne team up for a long awaited collab that’s probably their best collab since “My Leather So Soft.”  Tune in as Roddy Ricch lends a hand for this absolute Summer slapper that’s got the internet going nuts.    

LIke father like son! Birdman and Lil Wayne team up for a long awaited collab that’s probably their best collab since “My Leather So Soft.”  Tune in as Roddy Ricch lends a hand for this absolute Summer slapper that’s got the internet going nuts.

 

 