Birdman, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne – “STUNNAMAN”

LIke father like son! Birdman and Lil Wayne team up for a long awaited collab that’s probably their best collab since “My Leather So Soft.” Tune in as Roddy Ricch lends a hand for this absolute Summer slapper that’s got the internet going nuts.
