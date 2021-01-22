Bishop The Overseer – Rap Kulture Remix (Official Music Video)

(AllHipHop Music)
Through his lyricism, as contained within his new commercially recorded release, “Rap Kulture”, this Missouri, USA born Master of Ceremony (MC), Bishop The Overseer, sensationalizes his duality of citizenship with the chorus line “Nigeria is in the building so its bound to hit.”
This single follows his previous hit single “Runnin Back”, which was featured on BBC Music by DJ Semtex on his show “5 Tracks You Need To Know.” The son of a Nigerian born Father, and a American born Mother, Bishop unequivocally embraces his duality roots to Nigeria through his collaboration with the Lagos based Silverbird Communications media outlet. Bishop performs his newly written and composed theme song “Rap Kulture” for the Lagos, Nigeria based commercial radio station 93.7 Rhythm FM, which is owned and operated by Silverbird.
The original theme song composition is as a result of a radio interview conducted by the station’s radio show host Raezy Winston for his show “Rap Kulture”; and Winston’s subsequent request for a “behind the scenes” drop introduction (artist radio station reference) and a brief original song performance by Bishop over a original instrumental.
The audio remix version modifies the song composition by removing the radio station reference from the chorus section, adding a chorus overlay and adding a third verse. Four different versions of the song composition is available for consumer consumption.
The original audio version is distributed United Masters/Steve Stoute.
The original music video version is distributed by Bishop Enterprises Publishing, LLC/BEPC Music and Entertainment Group. The audio remix is distributed by AWAL/Kobalt Music Group. The remix music video version is distributed by Peeksound/FUGA.
The originally composed theme song for the radio show “Rap Kulture” is inspired in-part by the dedication, inspiration and cultivation of authentic Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B which is readily available for consumption, by over 15 million consumers in Lagos, across the station’s platform.
Music video by Bishop The Overseer performing Rap Kulture (Remix). (C) 2021 Bishop Enterprises Publishing, LLC./BEPC Music and Entertainment Group.
