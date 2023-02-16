Black Militia Connects with DJ Chose for Valentines Day Themed Single, “I’m Not Them”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Today Hip-Hop group Black Militia releases their new single, “I’m Not Them” taken from their album, No Friends. A collaboration with DJ Chose, the record is made exclusively for ladies just in time for Valentines Day. Composed of XO, Yung CEO and Ace Luciano this trio is making sure the ladies know they are appreciated.

Situated halfway between Houston and Baton Rouge Hip-Hop group Black Militia are bringing a newer sound that exudes current sonics and melodies that highlights Black Militia’s lyrics, rhyme structure and ability to make good music.

“I’ve always had a love for music, way before it was as easily accessible to make. I always wondered how songs were put together and what went into making them. Once home recording became possible I was stuck in my room as a teenager trying to figure it out. I’m still pretty much the same now, a studio rat,” XO of Black Militia said.

In what has become a regular sign of appreciation in mid-February around Valentines day, Black Militia gives the ladies what they want for V-Day as DJ Chose handles the chorus in this Valentines Day hustler anthem.

“DJ Chose is on the chorus and it’s super relatable to all hustlers trying to make time for the women in their lives,” Black Militia explained.

With their production being handled by Thisabeats and SS Filmz on the video production, this is a Dream Team effort that’s sure to shed light on the musical coronation that is due for Black Militia hailing out of Lake Charles..

While some fans may be just learning about Black Militia, they have big plans for the next few months and the release of their music.

“We plan to release the album and a few more singles and videos we have stashed in the vault. I’m always in the studio but I’m working on my solo and another Black Militia album with my group members Yung CEO and Ace Luciano.