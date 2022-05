Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Black Thought and Danger Mouse get together and incredible music is the result! Check out “No Gold Teeth” and let us know what you think.

With Kendrick Lamar dominating the music talk, we must be reminded that there are other geniuses! The griot known as Black Thought is still spitting those bars that we love him for and, with Danger Mouse on the track, your computer may spontaneously combust. Check out “No Gold Teeth” and let us know what you think in the comments.