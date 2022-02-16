BlameitonG Releases New Album “Too Many Secrets”

BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings, comes harder and harder every time. This is evident in his new album entitled “Too Many Secrets” released on January 13, 2022. It dives into his life growing up in the streets, going to jail, getting shot, making money, and most importantly his love life. BlameitonG, born Gregory Wings has been in love with his wife since the day they met. “She’s the reason I breathe every day,” says BlameitonG.

His wife Britney Wings @heymrswings, has been at the center of his music since the beginning of his career. They met shortly after BlameitonG was robbed and shot 3 times in 2019 and they haven’t been able to be separate since. Their love story was the inspiration for the track “Actions Without Consequences”.

The track “You Have Issues” is based on BlameitonG’s time in federal prison and how he got there. The track “Conquest” is about his life in business as an entrepreneur and the track “Grandma Cookies” is about his life growing up in the streets of St. Louis.

“Too Many Secrets ” was released on January 13, 2022, on all streaming platforms.

