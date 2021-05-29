Blueface And Baltimore’s Lor Sosa Flip A Classic 2Pac Song

Lor Sosa (@Lorsosaofficial) is back with a brand new video to pair with his stand-out track “Live Die N Get Paid.” The West Coast inspired anthem is a chill vibe that serves as perfect music to do a fun dance to for TikTok. The smooth posse cut also features Kayos, Alé, and a stand-out verse from […]
Lor Sosa (@Lorsosaofficial) is back with a brand new video to pair with his stand-out track “Live Die N Get Paid.” The West Coast inspired anthem is a chill vibe that serves as perfect music to do a fun dance to for TikTok. The smooth posse cut also features Kayos, Alé, and a stand-out verse from West Coast standout Blueface. When the lights shined the brightest in this visual, he decided to rep for his city in an Orioles jersey and flex alongside his musical compadres.Coming from Baltimore, he knows that it is important to put on for his city, so he and his team’s main goal has been to put his state on. He believes he has immense potential and that his versatility will allow him to rap alongside anyone. With just under 200K followers on social media, Lor Sosa is used to having all eyes on him so he shared the spotlight on this daring new track. Sosa is ready to take over with his SAR team, take a look at the “Live Die & Get Paid” video below, and stay tuned for more music from this rising Baltimore act.