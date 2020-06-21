Bobby Fishscale Agrees With B. Simone On "No 9 to 5"

Bobby Fishscale is on the rise and the Southern rapper isn't telling letting up.

(AllHipHop Music) Bobby Fishscale has finally released his first official single "No 9 to 5" with a cinematic trap visual. Bobby Fishscale is no ordinary southern rapper, but a trendsetter who uses music as an outlet for him to express his struggles and pain. The music video opens with a scorned lover clutching her cell phone furiously, calling Bobby Fishscale searching for his whereabouts. Bobby not only proved he is too busy for a love who may not understand or align with his financial lifestyle. She shouts “Bobby, you need to stop trappin' and go get a 9 to 5 job”. Bobby Fishcale acclaims, "I got trap in my blood, got no time for no 9 to 5". In his new music video for “No 9 to 5”, he cleanly displays the inner workings of a non-traditional career while lyrically exploring the pros and cons of a trapper’s lifestyle.

Most southern emcees purposely have specific lingo, trends, and makes use of the nightlife. Fishscale is a lifestyle that embodies style, hustle, and ambition to get to the bag by any means necessary. Recently, coming off the success of “Blue Cheese” single and “Hov Flow” freestyle, Bobby teased his viewers with his new video clip which was picked up across social blogs.