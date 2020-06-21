AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bobby Fishscale Agrees With B. Simone On "No 9 to 5"

AllHipHop Staff

Bobby Fishscale is on the rise and the Southern rapper isn't telling letting up.

(AllHipHop Music) Bobby Fishscale has finally released his first official single "No 9 to 5" with a cinematic trap visual. Bobby Fishscale is no ordinary southern rapper, but a trendsetter who uses music as an outlet for him to express his struggles and pain. The music video opens with a scorned lover clutching her cell phone furiously, calling Bobby Fishscale searching for his whereabouts. Bobby not only proved he is too busy for a love who may not understand or align with his financial lifestyle. She shouts “Bobby, you need to stop trappin' and go get a 9 to 5 job”. Bobby Fishcale acclaims, "I got trap in my blood, got no time for no 9 to 5". In his new music video for “No 9 to 5”, he cleanly displays the inner workings of a non-traditional career while lyrically exploring the pros and cons of a trapper’s lifestyle.

Most southern emcees purposely have specific lingo, trends, and makes use of the nightlife. Fishscale is a lifestyle that embodies style, hustle, and ambition to get to the bag by any means necessary. Recently, coming off the success of “Blue Cheese” single and “Hov Flow” freestyle, Bobby teased his viewers with his new video clip which was picked up across social blogs.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Shirley Ju

Hillside Budda- “Love Suicide”

Hillside Budda is a young and upcoming artist with a unique Hip Hop style using both conscious and Trap music.

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez- "Keep Going"

The Atlanta rappers shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

AllHipHop Staff

Dremon Drops Innovative Video For New Song "No Exaggeration"

Dremon is back with a brand new single and video called "No Exaggeration."

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper G.K. Teams With The Beat Bully For “Picture”

Judgemental Records artist G.K. recently dropped the visual for his single “Picture” Produced By The Beat Bully.

AllHipHop Staff

Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Shirley Ju

by

Lewis1001

Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Houston’s Yung Martez Delivers ‘Certain Moments’ Mixtape

Yung Martez has made a name for himself in the Houston Hip Hop scene.

AllHipHop Staff

Miracle - "Sooner Than Often" Video

Miracle recently signed a deal with Super Nova Music.

AllHipHop Staff