BoobieBlood Shares “Kome Shop” Coverart and Release Time Frame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While fans can anticipate the project to be here by the summer, which he deems will be his best work, they can also look forward to his anticipated “Main Fokus” EP hitting us this coming February

BoobieBlood, is gearing up to bless his fans with a slew of new material and frost upcomes to his “kome shop” project. The new collection from the Minnesota rapper is slated to arrive summer of 2023, which he announced on his Instagram story along with the release time frame, Boobieblood also posted his Album cover art for the project which features the rising hip-hop star counting money in front of a trap house with his recently signed wyldlyfe music group artist “Two8 Blocka”.

While fans can anticipate the project to be here by the summer, which he deems will be his best work, they can also look forward to his anticipated “Main Fokus” EP hitting us this coming February, the studio EP has been awaited by loyal supporters for some time now, and he’s planning to drop 2 songs before the release so his fans know what to expect, this month he released “my elevation” with T-Rell and “determination”.

He’s also scheduled to perform in Phoenix Arizona & Las Vegas, Nevada at the end of January with label mates from “Bentley Records”, with which he also has a distribution deal through. Check out his cover art and hit singles “On Purpose” and “My Elevation”.

Connect:

IG: @BoobieBlood_