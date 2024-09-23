boohooMAN and Trippie Redd Create New Fashion Collaboration

Whether you’re an old fan of Trippie Redd’s music or are just now discovering his work, you’ll find that his collaboration with boohooMAN showcases his eclectic style

During New York Fashion Week on September 10, boohooMAN unveiled its highly anticipated second collection with rapper, singer, and songwriter Trippie Redd.

Known for his eclectic sound and collaborations with popular artists such as Drake, Juice WRLD, and XXXTENTACION, Trippie Redd has continued to push boundaries in the creative world by propelling his artistry into the fashion industry. This latest collection with boohooMAN captures a grungier, darker aesthetic, within which avant-garde silhouettes and modular design elements have been incorporated.

Trippie’s vision with this gothic, edgy collection was to create interchangeable pieces that feature modular zip-off sleeves and legs that allow for different looks. With a strong emphasis on black and red tones that are enhanced by dark themes such as voodoo and the dark arts, the collection marks a shift from the previous bold graphics of boohooMAN and Trippie Redd’s previous collaboration, and focuses on a moodier, mysterious atmosphere that lovers of dark clothing will surely enjoy.

Inspired by a darker side

Inspired by the grunge aesthetics that were so popular in the 90s, the collaboration between the fashion brand and musician also nods to Y2K novelty through its playful elements such as padded horns and rabbit ears. Dominated by a black, gray, deep red, and burgundy color palette, the collection provides a stark contrast to the more vibrant tones of Trippie’s earlier work with boohooMAN. The collaboration comes at a time when the grunge aesthetic is starting to return to the fashion industry, especially in high fashion.

Trippie expressed his excitement about the collection by noting that it more closely aligns with his evolving style. His influence is evident throughout the collection, especially in the exaggerated silhouettes and the integration of darker themes.

Samir Kamani, of boohooMAN, shared, “At boohooMAN, we are constantly seeking to collaborate with artists who embody a unique sense of style and creativity. Trippie Redd is a perfect example of this synergy. His ability to seamlessly blend music and fashion resonates with our audience, making this partnership a powerful reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in streetwear.”

A Trip Into Accessible Fashion

The collaboration between boohooMAN and Trippie Redd consists of 98 different pieces, which will be available in sizes XS to XXL to ensure that fans of Trippie’s style will have access to a wide variety of options.

The brand is also working to be accessible to everyone, and has price points in their collection that range from $6 to $80. Whether you’re looking for tank tops, bomber jackets, faux leather cargo trousers, or even ponchos and hats with horns on them, the collaboration between boohooMAN and Trippie Redd has something that can appeal to everyone who loves the goth, alternative, and unique style that was inspired by the grunge movement of the 90s.

Whether you’re an old fan of Trippie Redd’s music or are just now discovering his work, you’ll find that his collaboration with boohooMAN showcases his eclectic style not just in fashion but in the music industry as well.

You can browse and purchase Trippie Redd’s newest collaboration on the boohooMAN website now.