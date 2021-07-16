Boosie Badazz Returns Reflective On New Album, ‘Goat Talk’

Delivering 19 tracks for his new project Boosie Bad Azz drops some heat with his new album Goat Talk. While Boosie keeps things active on his IG page engaging with the fans and entertaining the masses, music is his bread and butter and Boosie shows up for this project. This project has some heartfelt songs, […]

Delivering 19 tracks for his new project Boosie Bad Azz drops some heat with his new album Goat Talk. While Boosie keeps things active on his IG page engaging with the fans and entertaining the masses, music is his bread and butter and Boosie shows up for this project. This project has some heartfelt songs, it has some trap songs for the hood, but this effort is reflective above all.

Don’t forget Boosie lost his friend and artist MO3, he got shot in the leg himself and he’s always battling diabetes. If anything this album shows things aren’t always easy for Boosie even though he’s an energetic, comedic and buoyant personality on social media.

The project has a few guest features showing Boosie’s pull in the game as the Baton Rouge legend grabbed HUGE verses from both Da Baby and Pooh Shiesty, but this one is all about Boosie. Tune in below: