New Music This Week: BossMan Dlow, DMX, Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre

There are a few albums worth checking out. Give them a “spin” right here.

BossMan Dlow – Dlow Curry: This debut studio album features collaborations with artists like Ice Spice and Lil Baby. It’s available on major streaming platforms.

DMX – Let Us Pray: Chapter X: A posthumous release from the late rapper, offering fans new material. It’s available on all major streaming platforms, click here for them all.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre – Missionary: This marks the first collaborative album between Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in 31 years, featuring their signature West Coast sound. The album is the cleanest, most polished gangsta music ever. Give it a listen.

Fat Joe – The World Changed On Me: The latest album from Fat Joe, showcasing his bars. At 54, he’s withstanding all the tests of time. He is joined by Remy Ma, Chris Rock, DJ Khaled, Cool & Dre, Tuggawar and more. Joey still got it!

Sleepy Hallow – Read This When You Wake Up: A new project from Sleepy Hallow, offering his unique style. Accessible on major streaming platforms.

Jay Pluss x RJ Payne got some serious heat with PROPAYNE

Real Psycho – Real Psycho: Super group alert! Real Psycho is here. California MC B-Real and Queens, New York rapper/producer Psycho Les have joined forces with Real Psycho. Cypress Hill and The Beatnuts connect and hardcore fans are going to walk away happy with this gem.