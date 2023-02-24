Boston’s EastLaRoca Battles A Love Addiction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

EastLaRoca is a in love addicted daze as he walks around his city singing about his love life with “Addicted”

‘Addicted’ is a new track produced by Luna from Boston artist EastLaRoca that showcases his deep-seated trauma from his love life. It’s almost as if LaRoca is in a hazy trance as he posts up singing and crooning to the audience with a somber mood, almost just going through the motions and emotions of twisted love that leaves him frozen.

TyVision’s simplistic yet clean edits keep us engrossed frame for frame as the combination of clean musical direction and soothing addiction-laden sounds hook the listener’s ears for an emotional rollercoaster.