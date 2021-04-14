(AllHipHop Music)
“BIG CUZ” is a single that will form an anthem on empowering minds. The song is a tribute to anyone who lost a cousin that they were close to. It is an R&B track that is bringing authentic lyricism and heartfelt messages and emotions back into the mainstream. It’s a creative and vibe single with nuances of musicality that is immersed in cultural diversity.
A song for the world to grasp the importance and beauty of family Play, Download and stream this conscious banger! King Sump, Nancie B and Pastor Troy are here to change the game. The single was produced by King Sump and is available on all streaming platforms.
King Sump Productions Announces the Brand New Single “Big Cuz” by Nancie B Ft. Pastor Troy
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1560814559