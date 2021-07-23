Rising Florida Rapper And Producer Brandon Kai Returns With New Single “On Me”

As most of the last year was in lockdown, Brandon Kai has spent his time in what he named a “creative hiatus.” He took this time, away from the spotlight, to refine his sound, going through maturation as well as leaning more into his creative process.

Now, the Florida rapper, singer, songwriter and producer is definitely back and ready for the summer with his brand new track “On Me.” This is his first single in almost a year, holding fans over until the release of his anticipated upcoming sophomore EP.

“On Me” is an infectious head-bopper rap track that captures the sound that Brandon was working on during lockdown. According to him, “it has this energy and drive to really get you moving.”

The song is driven by Brandon’s quickfire flow, smooth vocals and confident wordplay that we can hear over hard-hitting drums, lush synths and an infectious bassline. It also shows Brandon Kai in a glorious form as he is speaking about girl trouble, detractors, new friends…

The rapper opened up about the inspiration behind the song and how “On Me” took form: “the past year helped me grow as an artist in ways that wouldn’t happen otherwise. The experience, lessons, and maturation are on full display in the music I’m creating now, with ‘On Me’ being one of the first.”

Real name Brandon Raymond Trujillo is a 21-year-old rising rap artist that burst into the music scene in 2018 when he released his acclaimed debut EP ‘In The Making’. He hasn’t stopped since then making it on VEVO’s ‘Artists To Watch’ playlist with his single “F### A Day Off.”

However, with the harsh year of 2020 between the global pandemic and lockdowns, Brandon took the opportunity to “step away and really take time with myself.” But now he’s back, as he’s prepared his upcoming project and offered us an exciting glimpse with his single “On Me.”