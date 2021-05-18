British Rapper D Hustler drops Drill Anthem “Brush Your Teeth”!

Raw, Rap bars straight from the heart. British rapper D Hustler has just released his visuals for his debut track ‘Brush Your Teeth’ via GrmDaily and it’s nothing short of a certified banger. The drill anthem up-tempo track takes us through an exhilarating ride through the world of Drill and the London UK music scene. […]

Raw, Rap bars straight from the heart. British rapper D Hustler has just released his visuals for his debut track ‘Brush Your Teeth’ via GrmDaily and it’s nothing short of a certified banger.

The drill anthem up-tempo track takes us through an exhilarating ride through the world of Drill and the London UK music scene. Brimming with smart lyricism, fast flows and catchy bars the track is an anthem representing the grind.

For those out there working hard in hopes to achieve success and stability. The North London, Edmonton rapper is set to make his mark on the drill scene in the UK with more singles on the way and the talk of a debut project.

