Brujeriagirl Finds Deep Inspirations for ‘Messed Up’

The popular ‘Messed Up’ instrumental has been flooding the clubs since 2019 but has just recently come on all platforms. From what’s been told in interviews, the track was actually inspired by events that brought adversity and led to the confidence that’s heard in her music today.

Brujeriagirl began making music at the age of 14 when she first received a piano for Christmas. Throughout her high school career, kids at school would make fun of her saying that she would never amount to much. Using this as fuel for her career, Brujeriagirl began working harder. In a recent interview, she states, “I know it sounds crazy, but I remember every hurtful word that was said to me and I use them as motivation”.

So far, this motivation has worked out for the talented DJ coming in the form of ‘Messed Up’. The single’s title refers to glossy eyes from tears of the past. Now looking in the present, Brujeriagirl is one of the hottest up and coming DJs and has no reason to look back.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brujeriagirl/