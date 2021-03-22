BSGG Lil Man Ft Jazze Pha – “YAYO”

(AllHipHop Music)
Houston, Texas is the town that keeps on giving as we get yet another artist from H-Town blessing the streets. Known as, BSGG (Back Street Go Getters) Lil Man and pushing his new song “Yayo,” BSGG Lil Man tapped one of the top producers, songwriters and rappers, Jazze Pha for the single “Yayo.”
It’s a hit that made it’s way to the world stage when it was featured on the Instagram’s viral phenomenon, “Verzuz” featuring Keyshia Cole and Ashanti.” The battle had record-breaking streams of over 11.3 million fans who tuned in to the event of the year. “Yayo” surpassed the expectations projected and the single is well on it’s way to becoming the signature song off his album “Reloaded.”
The collaborative efforts of Houston’s own, Go DJ Hi-C and the alluring female emcee, Moe Vickers gave the project that added Houston flavor that garnered hit status. Their powerful performances were the extra sauce needed along with features by Trina, Rico Love, Boosie and Yung Rich. Check out his latest project, “Indestructible” which was released January 15th, 2021. It sounds like another banger has the airwaves on fire with the lyrical flow of BSGG Lil Man.