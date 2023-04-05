Bubbling Bronx Rapper Moreno Brings Smooth Vibes and an AMG Lifestyle (Interview)

As you might already know, there’s no shortage of local talent in the New York City region where Hip-Hop got its early start roughly 50 years ago. In an effort to spotlight some of these artists and connect with the local community, Jake Crates sat down for an interview with Moreno among several other artists who are buzzing on the NYC scene.

From gritty lyrics to trapped-out drill tracks mixed with Latin flavor these up-and-coming artists all have a chance to make a splash on the music scene in the coming years. Join us as we delve into their stories and hear what they have to say about making it in the competitive world of Rap in New York City. It’s the Big Apple, and like they say, ”if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.”

Blessing the OnlineCrates show with super cool vibes was Moreno who is based in The Bronx, New York. He came through to talk about his brand of music and his clothing line which is starting to develop and grow. There’s a lot of flavor in The Bronx and Moreno is here to bring it to you from the music to the clothing to the overall demeanor in which he carries himself. From the food to the people to the music in the streets, the birthplace of Hip-Hop is alive and well. Moreno breaks down his gold grill, his clothing brand and other aspects of The Bronx as we dive into this rising talent’s mind and music.

Special shout out to Smit BDM the dot connector and manager extraordinaire who was able to wrangle up the noteworthy regional talent and who continues to wave the flag for the AllHipHop brand in the New York region. From helping manage talent under Diddy to making solid moves in the streets with Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss, Smit’s “Talk is Cheap” motto resonates throughout NYC and beyond.

Some of the most promising up-and-comers are yet to be found, but Jake Crates is on a nationwide tour in support of Hip-Hop’s lasting impact in our world. Taking some time to speak with local talent across the globe, Jake Crates discussed his motivations for touring and what he hopes to accomplish with his interview series and tour.

“I want to use my platform to give back to the Hip-Hop community and help up-and-coming artists get their start. Touring can be a grind, but it’s worth it when I get to connect with fans and see them enjoy local artists’ music. I want to create an honest and relatable interview series that will resonate with listeners and drive the culture forward with better music and a greater impact on our communities worldwide.”

For more information on this interview series and column, connect with Jake Crates on social media @jakecrates or email him at OnlineCrates@gmail.com.