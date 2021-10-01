C.H.A.M.P Aims For Grammy Status as He Plots his Upcoming Album, “Therapy”

Growing up in Mesquite, Texas, Nathaniel Glen Miller Jr. gravitated to hip hop legends like 50 Cent, soaking up his journey to the top. Little did he know, he would begin his own route to attain the status of that caliber himself. After coming face to face with death in 2019 when he was shot in the head, Nathaniel underwent a life-changing phase. He pledged in his heart that the same music which got him through the most trying time in his life would become his career path. From that moment forward, he became C.h.a.m.p aka Baby Debo inspired by his mantra, “Change Happens at My Pace.”

C.h.a.m.p refined his craft and over the last 3 months his career started off with a bang with his two EP’s “Paper Route” and “YOLO.” Combined they received high ratings from his growing fanbase and saw streams skyrocket above 100,000 streams across streaming platforms. Fans have yet to stop playing the projects in rotation and still hyped over the production and lyrical composition of every song from start to finish. Classic cuts like “Baby Debo,” “Nights Like These,” “Obsessed,” “Vibez,” “Win” and “Yolo” have been a vibe, reaching into global recognition, with 30,000 views in only two weeks off the music video of “Baby Debo” alone.

C.h.a.m.p stays coming with the heat, gearing up to release his album, “Therapy” in November. Given the genius of his smooth lyrical delivery across every track released thus far, C.h.a.m.p’s upcoming album has fans in eager anticipation for the project. C.h.a.m.p promises that it will detail everything from his come up to his brush with death, but also come with energy and vibes for any mood. Follow the CEO of IER Entertainment as he carves his legacy.

