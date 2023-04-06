C-MIL$ Preps ‘Blessed in a Cursed City’ EP with New Freestyle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Far Rockaway Queens Rapper C-MIL$ has both Conway the Machine and Jadakiss on his EP…

Check out this new freestyle from C-MIL$, rapper from Far Rockaway, Queens NY whose attraction to rap began with seeing local artists performing around the neighborhood. Prompted to experiment with his own version of the craft that helped raise him at a young age, C-MIL$ has made huge strides in a short time winning two Underground Music Awards alongside previous winners Remy Martin, Fred the Godson, and Joyner Lucas to name a few.

Aside from CHINX, The Terror Squad’s Tony Sunshine, and Tone Trump from MDF/Roc Nations, MIL$ has recorded music with a number of other artists. Most notably, Griselda’s own Conway the Machine and Ruff Ryder legend Jadakiss are featured on his upcoming EP Blessed in a Cursed City. In addition, most recently, he’s received two major looks including Diddy and Gillie Da Kid shouting out his music on social medai. With this kind of momentum, it’s safe to say he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.