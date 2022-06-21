C.Wavie, Emerging Recording Artist

C. Wavie, music is like a tidal wave. “Some songs will build your emotions so high that you want to scream.

Countless individuals around C. Wavie are creative. The artist is grateful to be able to have been shaped, in part, by so many around him. Some make music, some are creatives, and some are managers. Often, they would look to the young artist for advice / second opinion on what they were working on. A lot of the time, Wavie would actually help write a lot of the music or come up with the concepts that made the final cut for the music video.

He never thought he was good enough to be accepted in the music industry, always discouraged by the fact that so many people around him are in the music industry, already. C. Wavie would have to describe his music with one word, and that word is “Wavie.” Not it in the conventional sense of his music flows, to C. Wavie, music is like a tidal wave. “Some songs will build your emotions so high that you want to scream, others will make you want to dance, and a lot of the time my music is relatable.”

“If I wasn’t doing my music career, I’d be creating something. I’m not happy if I’m not creating! If it’s not music, then I’m creating art pieces or paintings, or murals. If it’s not painting on canvas, I’m designing clothing or rearranging my house.”

When it comes to his list of performances and different venues, C Wavie fondly looks back at every show he had the opportunity to perform at. While he couldn’t choose one as his favorite to talk about, he had a lot to say about each place that he felt truly welcomed him and his sound. For C Wavie, performing is one of the many parts of his career that he enjoys; as every opportunity has its own memorable moments, each venue/place to perform brings a new side of him to the audience.

“My favorite song to perform is called “Fountain” because I love the drop and the hook of the song and the meaning behind it.” C.

Wavie ultimately aspires to change the competition and certain pitfalls artists are experiencing in the music industry. Ideally, he would change it to be a friendly place, where everyone wants to work together and help each other out.

“The music industry is usually just everyone competing with each other and I think we all need to show support and help build each other up,” C. Wavie said.

When asked about his next moves and what listeners and long-term fans alike can look forward to, C Wavie took things again in the direction of one of his favorite parts of being an artist: performing. For him, there’s simply so much more to look forward to!

“I always have upcoming shows and performances: depending on when you’re reading this, check out my website at www.waviemadeit.com for any updates on upcoming shows.”