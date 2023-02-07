California Artist, Trilliano, Has Three New Projects On The Way

Trilliano’s music is a reflection of his upbringing and environment, with lyrics that express his emotions and offer positive messages.

Trilliano, a talented rapper from Watts, California, has come a long way since his first rhyme at the age of 8. Born and raised in the streets, Trilliano has always expressed his emotions through his music

and has now matured as a man and musician. He started writing lyrics in elementary school and recorded his first song, “Stop Jockin,” at 16. He joined a rap group, Pushaz Inc., and released hit singles like “Bring Your Friends” and “I Love My Nina.”



Over the years, Trilliano has continued to grow and perfect his craft, working with artists like Glasses Malone and 03 Greedo. He has been on three US tours with OHGEESY and one with NLE Choppa and has just released a new single and visual, “Projects 3 da Beach,” featuring DW Flame. Trilliano is now an independent musician and works with platinum producers like DJ Fu, BeatBoy, Taughtem, and Larry Jay.



Trilliano’s music is a reflection of his upbringing and environment, with lyrics that express his emotions and offer positive messages. He wants people to take away positive experiences from his music, whether it’s book knowledge, street knowledge, or spirituality. Trilliano’s greatest achievement as a musician has been traveling the world and performing for audiences based on his relationships, skills, and performance.



Overall, Trilliano is a true product of his environment and has come a long way since his first rhyme. He continues to create music that inspires and motivates people and has exciting projects and singles coming up this year.

