Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The track “Call Me” is a relatable song if you have ever been in a relationship and lost all loyalty

Tennessee artist Ridge The Kidd came out of nowhere!! After his BIG announcement that he signed to the Unstoppable Sound label he immediately started dropping new music, and visuals. Check out his latest release titled “Call Me” which the internet has seemed to fall in love with. Let us know if you feel the same way! The track “Call Me” is a relatable song if you have ever been in a relationship and lost all loyalty, love, and trust. Find him on all platforms under Ridge The Kidd. Follow Ridge The Kidd on all platforms to stay updated with all new releases or future shows.

Ridge The Kidd

https://linktr.ee/Unstoppable_19

https://www.instagram.com/thesmallaxeagency

https://www.instagram.com/ridgethekiddofficial

https://www.instagram.com/unstoppable.sound_