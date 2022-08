Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

This is one of the hottest joints of the year!

Cam Dolla’s hit single “Big Booty” is going crazy in the streets of Atlanta. This video is definitely something to see. This song makes you want to go to a party and find a girl with the biggest Booty! He definitely has the ladies dancing and showing off their skills and big booties.

This is one of the hottest joints of the year! Subscribe to Lil Cam TV on YouTube and check out his new single now!