CamoGlizzy Stuns The Industry With His New Single “I Want”

AllHipHop spoke with CamoGlizzy about his new release “I Want.” Take a listen and check out this short Q&A with the artist.

Cameron Deshawn Giggetts aka CamoGlizzy is here to take over the music industry, quickly setting a name for himself with the release of his new single titled “I Want.”

The track opens with smooth keys before the heavy bass enters, laying the foundation for CamoGlizzy to enter.

Camo lists his main influences as J. Cole, Lil Wayne, TLC, and Montell Jordan, falling in love with hip-hop since the young age of 14. Growing up in Kinston, North Carolina, wasn’t the easiest, and the rising star knew he had to leave his hometown in order to take care of his family. Ever since moving to Texas, he’s been met with brand new opportunities… and you can hear it in his music.

Prior to this release, Camo had continually been able to communicate himself in numerous ways.

He’s currently beginning to dabble with his tune, proving his talents in both versatility and sound. “I Want” has been accumulating numbers organically across all streaming platforms.

AllHipHop: Talk about releasing your “I Want” and all the feedback you’ve been getting.

CamoGlizzy: I recorded my single “I Want” and posted a snippet on social media which went viral so I had finally decided to drop it and everyone been blowing me up saying they like it and I also got a music video that’s planning to drop also that everyone been questioning me about.

AllHipHop: What’s the reality of the independent grind?

CamoGlizzy: The reality of being an independent grind artist is everything is coming directly out of my own pockets, from studio costs to video equipment. Being an artist isn’t cheap, most record labels invest tons of money in just marketing an artist alone. The reality of the independent grind is expensive and you have to hire a big team of people just to perfect your craft almost close to a band.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

CamoGlizzy: I need my phone, some food, and a friend or vent person to basically let me know if they’re feeling the song I’m recording or to make something different.

AllHipHop: Do you have any goals for yourself?

CamoGlizzy: My goal is to be richer than I was the day before. At the end of it all, for my grinding to put a smile on all my family and supporters’ faces.

AllHipHop: What can we expect music-wise?

CamoGlizzy: Me personally, I’ve been slacking dropping music because I been tryna find my flow and vibe. Y’all can definitely expect more music with my full potential and flow.

Follow CamoGlizzy on Instagram.