Cam’Ron Goes Off About Verzuz, The Lox And More In Crazy Hot97 Freestyle

You have to love Cam’ron! Cam and the Dipset crew are New York pillars. They really are staples of the culture and we love them. At one point, they had a movement that white people dressing extremely goofy and Black people wanting to smack off kufis. If you know you know!

That said, Jim Jones has been leading the charge as of late with the excellence traditionally known from Dipset, but we are now seeing that Cam’ron is making his mark yet again. The leader of the crew has stepped up and done a Funkmaster Flex freestyle in 2022. From the Hot97 compound, he manages to dazzle lyrically in a way only came does.

Brimming with swagger, he addresses “that” Verzuz with The Lox, his money and also talks to the media. “If it ain’t Gillie or N.O.R.E., I ain’t friends with you/Everybody else one hundred thousand for the interview,” he raps. This one has two beats for the fans and hopefully leads to an album or, at least, some songs. Check it out, y’all.