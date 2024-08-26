Canadian Rapper Haviah Mighty Drops Underdog Anthem

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Haviah Mighty has a new song “DTF” (Double The Fun), an anthem for the underdogs who grind hard and never back down. Check it out.

Haviah Mighty has been a force in the game since day one. We first met her in The Netherlands at New Skool Rules, but since then she emerged victorious with JUNO Awards, BET nominations and other accolades. They are just the shiny milestones in a journey built on straight-up hustle and raw talent. Haviah’s flow is unmatched—whether she’s channeling Missy Elliot’s swag or flipping it like Snoop, with a little Destiny’s Child and Sheck Wes flavor thrown in the mix.

“DTF” (Double The Fun) is more than just a track; it’s an anthem for the underdogs. It’s for those who grind twice as hard just to get half as far, who find beauty in the struggle, and who never let the doubters or haters hold them back.

Haviah has also teamed up with some serious heavyweights like Amir Jamm (Madonna, Preme), Bizness Boi (Lil Baby, J.Cole, 6LACK, Rihanna), Derelle Rideout (Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane), and Tony Parker (Smiley, OhGeesy, 42 Dugg).

Stay tuned, because Haviah Mighty is just getting started.