Canibus Drops New Song From New Double Album!

Canibus is back again and this time he has a gang of songs. But, “Start Over” is the top of the spear for the spitter.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Canibus has reemerged giving us 2 new albums, “Kaiju” in December 2021 produced by Bodybag Ben featuring the posthumous DMX and MF DOOM alongside Hus Kingpin, Kool Keith and more as well as January’s “One Step Closer to Infinity” produced by Chicago Legend A-Villa featuring Jurassic 5, K-Solo and more.

“Start Over” produced by Bronze Nazareth (Wu-Tang / The Wisemen) details a rejuvenated Canibus detailing the empathy of his fan’s praise as his career resurgence flourishes with no end in sight. “Kaiju” marked Canibus 1st full-length LP since 2015’s “Time Flies, Life Dies…Phoenix Rise” on RBC Records produced by Bronze Nazareth featuring Raekwon, Pete Rock, Kurupt, Killah Priest and more.



“The Almighty Era” V.1 acts as a Canibus “Best Of…” with previously released and unreleased material spanning across 34 tracks on Limited Edition Double Disc CD from the years 2007-2015. The Mid Career Best Of features a plethora of heavy hitters including DJ Premier, Techn9ne, Erick Sermon, Kxng Crooked, Wu-Tang, Keith Murray, HRSMN, Vinnie Paz (Jedi Mind Tricks) and more and is Executive Produced by longtime Canibus cohort M-Eighty.

Fans can purchase “The Almighty Era” V.1 and collectors edition 23rd Anniversary CAN-I-BUS merchandise at www.caninft.com.

“Start Over” is available for free download as well at www.caninft.com.