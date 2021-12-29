Cardi B Understood The Assignment!!! THC Design & Popeye’s Chicken at Offsets Bday!

During the “Sneaker Ball” celebrations, Cardi unveiled her birthday gift to her husband: a giant check worth $2 million.

Cardi B showed up and showed out as she hosted Offset’s 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles last Tuesday evening dubbed the “Sneaker Ball.” The dress code was Drip Required! She provided his VIP Partygoers with cannabis pre-rolls straight off the “black” carpet by THC Design.

If pre-rolls weren’t your thing, there was a fire weed bar where Offset’s friends and family could roll their own cannabis with strains like Crescendo, Grape & Cream, Peanut Butter Souffle, and Garlic Cocktail.

And next to the weed bar when the “munchies” set in was none other than your favorite Lousiana chicken, Popeye’s. Chicken Sandwiches and chicken strips and fries were passed out by his lovely waitresses all night long, and they even had Hot Sauce. ( Don’t worry plant-based family, they even had vegan sandwiches going around.)

Some of your favorite celebrities were definitely in the building walking around enjoying themselves, like Quavo and Takeoff from the Migos, Kanye West, Rich the Kid, The Game, French Montana, NLE Choppa, Jason Lee, Slick Woods, Elijah Banx, Hazey Taughtme, and many more.

During the “Sneaker Ball” celebrations, Cardi unveiled her birthday gift to her husband: a giant check worth $2 million. Lobos gifted Offset with a pair of Sneakers signed by Lebron James, THC Design gifted offset with a pound of indoor Flower and Cardi also threw a hundred thousand in ones to the dancers.

The party was sponsored by Lobos, Dusse, Blk Water, Popeye’s, Elevate Dispensary, and THC Design. Partygoers were even gifted sneakers and gift bags with eighths, pre-rolls, and a copy of Black Cannabis Magazine.

Cardi B definitely knows how to throw a party!