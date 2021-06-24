Casey808’s Weird Flex is Going Viral

Today we came across a new song and video that seems to be making a lot of big waves across the internet. It’s called “Weird Flex” by an artist out of Hilo Hawaii named Casey808. The video and song is overall a vibe as he brings you into the tropical life of the islands, with a visual that complements the theme perfectly. Not only is the song and video in the perfect position to become a summer smash hit, but it has also gained over 500,000 streams on Spotify, and it has been co-signed by numerous publications like Thisis50, Medium, and HipHopSince1987.

As the song continues to pick up steam, we’ve noticed that Tik Tok influencers are starting to jump on the wave as well. The international Tik Tok superstar Gabby B even decided to start a challenge behind the song, in which she named it, #weirdflexchallenge. Gabby B is a famous Latin singer and pop star who gained her popularity through her extremely active fanbase on Tik Tok and Instagram, where as of now, she has a combined follower base of 2.8 million followers. This is definitely a huge look for Casey808 as his music is now being exposed to a whole new wide range of music fans through Tik Tok.

This is one artist we can definitely see making really big moves throughout the next years to come. Make sure to stream “Weird Flex” on all streaming outlets and follow Casey808 on all social media platforms @caseylacem in order to stay up to date on all future releases from one of Hawaii’s current rising stars.