Cash Money Records Signs Landmark Deal with Illustrious Houston Rapper Saxkboy KD

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At only 22, KD’s flow is inflected with real-life experiences far beyond his years.

For more than three decades, Cash Money Records has discovered some of the most gifted artists in the history of hip-hop. Grooming local talents for global greatness, this multi-platinum music conglomerate has guided the careers of such superstars as Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Bow Wow, among many others.

Continuing to turn neighborhood celebrities into international idols, Cash Money/Universal Republic inks a historic deal with Saxkboy KD, the first Houston-based rapper to ever sign with the label.

The electrifying runaway lead single and video from this newly formed venture, “Just Talkin’” featuring That Mexican OT, has been blowing up all over social media and is the perfect precursor to Saxboy’s highly anticipated mixtape The Show Must Go On. Available on all digital platforms, the project features appearances from Erica Banks, Monaleo and Dee Baby.

And his follow-singles “Pillow Talk” featuring That Mexican OT and “Next to You” are just as groundbreaking.

At only 22, KD’s flow is inflected with real-life experiences far beyond his years. Hardened by his dark experience growing up poor in central Houston, the music reflects his harsh realities. With six albums under his belt, which were all completed within six months with A&R Supreme SWAC of Versatile Enterprises, deep emotions and vivid storytelling are found in his versatile flow and distinctive lyricism.

Saxkboy KD has been touring with celebrity Lil Zac The DJ, whose also responsible for the career of deceased Dallas rapper Mo3. Saxkboy KD is also featured on releases from Erica Banks, Monaleo, Billy B., legendary Houston DJ OG Ron C and DJ Blue Diamond’s collaboration album with BEATking HD4president.