CasiinoSmooth is a Music Artist With Vision

Have you ever gotten intentionally lucky? Well, that’s what happened to Casiino Smooth when he reached out to celebrity publicist CJ Carter on Twitter in 2014. The Illinois artist had moved to Atlanta in hopes to broaden his music industry knowledge and connections in the area to further his career in music. CJ Carter had […]

Have you ever gotten intentionally lucky? Well, that’s what happened to Casiino Smooth when he reached out to celebrity publicist CJ Carter on Twitter in 2014. The Illinois artist had moved to Atlanta in hopes to broaden his music industry knowledge and connections in the area to further his career in music. CJ Carter had introduced Casiino to many influential people in the Metro Atlanta area including Eric K. Thomas, Founder of The Quintessential Gentleman and “A1” who is an expert in radio promotions.

Casiino shadowed the radio promotions expert “A1” and then started gaining perspective. Casiino then started to re-create his own music to match the current sound. Casiino started working with some of the most popular indie artists and social media influencers across the U.S. to create music. Casiino released a single titled “Whoo Icy” which is an upbeat tempo similar to the sound of popular rapper Lil Pump. The record now has more than 200k streams on Spotify and thousands of monthly listeners.

Today CasiinoSmooth boasts a huge social following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok and has amassed millions of views across all social platforms. Casiino smooth also has many articles on top-tier publications like Yahoo, Source Magazine, This Is 50, and much more. He’s built his buzz with consistent work and the support of his many fans.

Casiino says, “if you have original content and a goal, you can start small, and work your way into becoming a celebrity in your industry. This will definitely set you apart from everyone else. Especially if you are currently in an industry that is full of repetitiveness and trend copiers.”