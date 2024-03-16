Champagne937 – “See You Again”

Champagne937’s star reached new heights after a standout performance of his hit single, “See You Again”

Champagne937 delivers a captivating new video for his single “See You Again”, extracted from his life story. The song delves into the challenges from his childhood, including the passing of his father and the motivation behind his pursuit of music.

“See You Again” hypnotizes with distorted echoes of piano swimming beneath lush atmospheric soundscapes and industrial beats. Sampling Anita Baker’s “Whatever It Takes”, the single is loaded with with potent lyrics that stand out amidst Champagne937’s rapid-fire delivery. Directed by Suresh Gordon (DJ Khaled, Future, Quavo etc.) the music video profiles Champagne937 in a multitude of captivating cityscapes. He raps, “Whatever it takes, I gotta go get it / Took off on the jet and I never looked back.”

Champagne937, the dynamic hip hop force hailing from Dayton, Ohio, has swiftly become a game-changer in the music industry. As the CEO and co-founder of the innovative brand and record label, Jetway Records – an acronym for “Just Enjoy The Way” – he’s not just making waves, but creating a movement.

Before orchestrating his rise in music, Champagne937 showcased his prowess as a College Quarterback, laying the foundation for his journey into the music industry. The launch of his EP, Free Throws Vol 1, marked a pivotal moment in his career, featuring standout singles like “Party City”, “Big Jets”, and “George Jetson”, captivating audiences on various streaming platforms nationwide.

In the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Champagne937’s journey took an exciting turn when he secured a collaboration with none other than hip hop legend Trina, adding a legendary touch to his repertoire.

Following this milestone, his Off The Porch interview provided an intimate glimpse into Champagne937’s life, delving into his upbringing and the struggles he faced entering the music industry. This raw and authentic narrative resonated with fans, catapulting his following to new heights and solidifying his status as an artist who not only knows how to ‘Enjoy The Way’ but someone with a compelling story to tell.

The success only intensified with the release of the single and accompanying music video, “Heavy Crown”, garnering widespread acclaim. Champagne937’s star reached new heights after a standout performance of his hit single, “See You Again”, during the electrifying From The Block live performance. To end 2023 Champagne showcased his talent with a freestyle with On The Radar Radio further solidified his place as a rising luminary in the hip hop scene.

