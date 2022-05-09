Chart-Topping Single “Alive” by Rising Artist Giles Impacts Audiences

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Currently in the spotlight, rising artist Giles is being praised for his chart-topping single “Alive”, which serves as an impactful, diverse song symbolizing survival during times society is deprived of hope.

Giles is amongst the small percentage of artists that are able to execute multiple styles and genres, making them fierce competition within the dog-eat-dog music industry. However, the sole thing Giles is focused on winning is the ear of listeners.

Status and fame are non-priority, although he’s building up just that organically. Through his talent for releasing music that grasps audiences of all musical preferences, he’s able to leave listeners in awe with his lyrics. The pen is his sword and he has pierced the barrier between average and greatness.

Prior to his growth and the revamp of his musical career, Giles went by the stage name of Vthov. He now proudly wears his family name. With that being said, “Alive” happens to be one of the most successful singles in Giles’ career, and his “rebirth” plays a part in his advancement.

Performed in both rap and song, “Alive” features elements of hip-hop and rock, something that is difficult to achieve. Digital Radio Tracker recognized the hit on Global and Independent charts at #88 and #28, leveraging the artist’s several notches.

“Alive” was personal to Giles, however, after noticing the struggle society was currently facing, he decided to release it, symbolizing endurance and survival. Noticing the effects COVID had on society, as well as the events in Ukraine, he decided to release “Alive” in March with hopes of providing a message of endurance and revival, something he gained with time.

“We should recognize that we are all survivors,” Giles says.

Coming soon, Giles will drop new music that he’s got brewing, including “Grinders and Hustlers”, a “hood anthem” dedicated to those who kept society alive during its lowest times. This fall, we can expect “Oscar Worthy” as well.

Stay connected on all platforms and social media to follow Giles on his journey to his inevitable fame.

Connect:

https://gilesmusic.com

http://instagram.com/officialgilesmusic