Chazo Is On The “Golden Era Vibe”

(AllHipHop Music)
Chazo is a New York-based Hip Hop recording artist and CEO of FamilyLoyaltyOughtaWin Music Publishing, which he launched in 2010.
Chazo has skillfully created his unique sound and quickly become an artist to lookout for. Chazo is well-known for crafting groovy rhythms and impressive bars that helps him standout as one of the rising Hip Hop acts from the East Coast. With time, the artist has greatly evolved and continues to experiment with his style of music.
Now we have Chazo’s latest single, “Golden Era Vibe,” a nostalgic, lyrical track that finds the Harlem MC reflecting on his lifestyle. With a slick, and persistent flow, it’s no wonder why Chazo has been recognized by a handful of underground Hip Hop sites and news outlets.
*”I’m a big fan of music from the 90’s, the Golden era. Rappers like AZ, Nas, Jadakiss, Raekwon really stood out for me and motivated my music career,” *Chazo shares with AllHipHop.
The song resides on Chazo’s most recent 10-track body of work, *Good Food, Good Women, Good Vibes. *