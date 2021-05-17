Cheflodeezy Has the City of Miami Popping

Summertime is about to be a movie with the releases that Cheflodeezy has making the rounds and with projects waiting in store. Miami has been riding the wave of their very own, Cheflodeezy. He has established himself as an artist who has the recipe for making tracks that are always a vibe. If it isn’t […]

Miami has been riding the wave of their very own, Cheflodeezy. He has established himself as an artist who has the recipe for making tracks that are always a vibe. If it isn’t broken, why fix it? That’s Cheflodeezy’s mantra and it has been working at every turn in his career. He is consistent with the releases and only continues to raise the bar on quality. He has been getting praises for his three singles that have been going crazy on the airwaves and he is in the process of adding visuals to each.

The first to receive the music video treatment would be the Jeia produced single “Don’t Play With Me.” The second awaiting visuals is his radio hit, “F##### A Killer” which brings Jamaican R&B artist OpenSoul along to complete the track with his smooth vocal versatility. Cheflodeezy ups the ante for the upcoming visual, promising a spectacle of a music video for fans to enjoy. The last single awaiting its music video release is his third, Big Drip, which has been bringing him a lot of positive attention from its traction in the industry.

Most rappers would slow down to celebrate and enjoy their success, but Cheflodeezy is still punching the clock on his career and keeping the energy coming. He has two mixtapes slated to be released, the first G.I. LO coming on May 21st, whilst the second, Kitchen Talks 2, will arrive in the following weeks. Cheflodeezy has had fans in an uproar for more full-length projects since his classic mixtape, Kitchen Talk. These two releases will be sure to put smiles on faces worldwide and set the stage for the release of his summer track that is in the works.

The only thing known to fans at the moment is that Cheflodeezy intends to be the talk of the industry for 2021 and it will continue into the summer with a feature from a rumored big artist that will celebrate his Jamaican roots. Fans have a lot to look forward to from the Miami artist, and Cheflodeezy isn’t going to disappoint.