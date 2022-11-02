Chelly Flame Drops Anthem with Latest Single / Video “Fasho Fasho”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Directed by GT Films, the video for “Fasho Fasho” shows Chelly as confident and glamorous as ever.

With the release of her latest single, Chelly Flame is prepared to take her career to new heights. In her nascent career, she has received praise and acclaim from editorials like Atlanta Magazine and HipHopDX, which recognized her palpable star power and scorching hot persona. Although she has only released a handful of tracks, she pens her rhymes with the expertise of a savvy veteran, putting her talent on full display. Now, on her new single, “Fasho Fasho,” Chelly proves that she’s here to stay.

As she raps over Rage Santana’s minimalist production, which includes hard-hitting drums and sparse melodies, Chelly delivers an anthem-like hook, bouncing between boastful lyrics and whispers of the song’s title, “Fasho Fasho.” She creates a captivating back-and-forth during the hook, which feels like a dynamic call-and-response pattern. Chelly stays in pocket throughout the track, gliding from the hook into one of her strongest verses to date. The strength of the hook and verse speaks volumes to Chelly’s evolution as an artist: she recognizes the value of simplicity, then pairs that with her keen sense for song structure to deliver a track that separates her from the surplus of talent in the rap game.

Directed by GT Films, the video for “Fasho Fasho” shows Chelly as confident and glamorous as ever. The visuals aptly fit the song’s message and content, as Chelly’s self-determination manifests itself in her proclamation that she’s one of the hottest emerging artists in rap. Designer outfits, strobe lights, and glossy make-up create a vibrant, eye-catching aesthetic that meshes perfectly with the track: together they balance excess and minimalism, simplicity and intricacy.

Chelly can be the driving force on any record; her glamorous style and natural confidence are apparent to the eye, but her lyricism and delivery are alluring on their own. Between her image and ability to create great music, Chelly has the keys to be rap’s next superstar.

Watch “Fasho Fasho” here:

Listen to “Fasho Fasho” here: https://babygrande.fanlink.to/FashoFasho

For more information on Chelly, please visit: https://linktr.ee/chellyflame

About Babygrande Records:

Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians, filmmakers, photographers, painters, and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of A&R at Priority Records/EMI, Babygrande has emerged as one of the premier independent labels operating today. Babygrande has a catalog of over 3000 albums, music videos, and online content that includes Hip-Hop, EDM, indie rock, and everything in between.

Babygrande has helped launch the careers of new artists and has nurtured the careers of seasoned veterans. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on quality music and working with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent, and sounds are superior.

For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygrande

Babygrande® is a registered trademark of Babygrande Global, Inc.