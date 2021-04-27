Chev – Spur of the Moment

Emerging from the constantly evolving streets of Inglewood, California rapper Chev of Develop N’ Greatness Music Group delivers his new project Spur of the Moment. Refusing to let up, this 14 track project is filled with the bar after bar of game as Chev rarely presses on the brakes and reps his city and DNG team fullest. With a calm flow that touches […]

Emerging from the constantly evolving streets of Inglewood, California rapper Chev of Develop N’ Greatness Music Group delivers his new project Spur of the Moment.

Refusing to let up, this 14 track project is filled with the bar after bar of game as Chev rarely presses on the brakes and reps his city and DNG team fullest. With a calm flow that touches on boldest street topics, Chev has a uniquely unfettered flow that deserves real attention from real rap fans.

“Spur of the Moment is basically like you’re acting off of the vibe that’s going on at that moment and at that time, right now. So basically we had our plan of how we were going to come up with this tape but at the same time it was a lot of s### going on that we had to freestyle – s### wasn’t going as planned. So our whole movement became Spur of the Moment,” Chev said. “Like we had to come up with videos in 2 hours, I’m going down for f###### cases, I’m going and getting busted, going down bailing out, n#### I bail out we still got a deadline to drop a tape, to drop the videos and all that s### so, it was hectic but we still got it done. That s### still played out the right way as planned, it still went as planned. But it wasn’t ABCD it was like A-C-M-G-H then back to B and s###, you see what I’m saying? It was a whole way but we got that s### done,”

Focusing on lyricism while at the same time remaining true to the street entertainment Chev prides himself on effortlessly delivering bars with metaphors and similes all while not flinching or seeming to break a sweat.

“So my style of music is like I said I got bars, and with the bars like… so first off, I got metaphors, I have got similes, I do imagery, I don’t know if you know what I am really talking about, but imagery like, telling what is going on, youre painting a picture of what is going on, and that’s where the stories come from. I’m telling you exactly what’s going on then I put metaphors and bars inside of that s###,”

With a host of videos planned for the release of his project Chev has videos shot for “No Stimmy,” “Big Smoke” and “Bandemic” planned for the fans and now available on YouTube.

“I got a video called No Stimmy out now, you know that’s like some Detroit rapper s###, we got like a Detroit sound just because of the Detroit beat, we’ve got another song it’s called Big Smoke on some LA s###, we did that video it just hasn’t come out yet. As a matter of fact we got a cool couple of features on the tape, you know Rio da Yung OG, we’ve got my n#### on there, we have got that Couchie man, yeah, that n#### YN Jay, we have got to him. We got one more song on there it’s kind of a cool banger, it’s called Bandemic. Basically it’s like 11 tracks on there, 11 tracks 3 skits, 14 in total. It’s a good body of work; I can’t wait for it to come out it’s going to be some pressure for the streets for sure.”

Dedicated to anyone that’s trying to make something out of nothing Chev delivers real inspiration for not only Inglewood, California but the whole West Coast.

“It’s a cool a## body of work. Shout out to everybody that’s trying to make a dollar out of $0.15, that’s what the tape is talking about, my whole tape is about getting it how you live, shout out to everybody that’s trying to make a dollar out of $0.15 whatever you’re doing.”