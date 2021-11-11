Chicago Rapper and Music Industry CEO Gustavo Bands Continues to Show Growth A Decade into his Career

“Over time, I just got better and met more people who actually took making music seriously.” Chicago rapper Gustavo Bands knew that he was going to take music seriously when he was only 15 years old. Writing and recording songs in his makeshift closet studio while still in high school, the grind for success in […]

“Over time, I just got better and met more people who actually took making music seriously.” Chicago rapper Gustavo Bands knew that he was going to take music seriously when he was only 15 years old. Writing and recording songs in his makeshift closet studio while still in high school, the grind for success in the music industry has been a long one for Gustavo Bands. Continued dedication and a myriad of influences have turned the once starry-eyed rap hopeful into a real artistic and entrepreneurial force in the Chicago music scene. “Before I knew it, I had developed my own sound, and here I am,” he joyfully remarks.

Now a fixture in the Chicago music scene for close to a decade, Gustavo Bands has racked up an impressive list of titles. First and foremost, as an artist, he has worked hard to perfect his pop-influenced hip-hop style. With a solid collection of his own releases, along with some feature verses, the Chicago rapper has proven his talent and says there is much more music that he is ready to share with the world. “I got over 1,000 songs in the vault,” Gustavo Bands states. “I’m thinking about dropping saga of EPs and an album in 2022.”

An ambitious feat indeed, but releasing his own music is only the start for Gustavo Bands. On top of his recording dreams, Gustavo Bands is also the CEO of his own label: ThurlBred Entertainment. When first finding his footing as an artist in Chicago, Gustavo Bands helped other local artists with their songwriting. That drive to help others only grew into what is now a vessel for artists to share their music with the world. As for his own music, the Chicago rapper recently dropped the pop-trap fusion track “Street Lights.” Once again, with this release, Gustavo Bands has shown growth as an artist, and the results of the track are promising for what is to come in 2022.

