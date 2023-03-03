Chicago Rapper Duce Doit; Pure, Monstrous Skills In New Hit Track “Tweak”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Duce Doit’s extraordinary skills will cement his status in the music scene and propel his rise as one of tomorrow’s main hip-hop figures.

Chicago-based rapper-songwriter Duce Doit is turning heads, this time, with a hot new track titled “Tweak”. Displaying his monstrous skills and visionary approach to the genre, Duce is merging hip-hop’s classic era with the most modern production and freshest sonic imagery. There seems to be an inner goal and an organic creative process for this young, upcoming star. In one track, he defies all the cliches and stereotypes and brings audiences a new, novel sound.

Overflowing with a powerful form of creativity stemming from an innate intuitive flow, he managed to create a flawless party banger. With everyone’s favorite heavy trap beat, mixed with the iconic sample from Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” “Tweak” is going to be one of 2023’s dance floor favorites. Building on his sexy single from 2021 “Six9” , Duce is on a path to glory.

Sophisticated, Duce combines the raw and the elaborate seamlessly, his style appears as a dominating, confident, and infectiously charismatic flow. Instantly setting himself apart from other rappers, Duce has released a DJ’s paradise that can be mixed in at any point to ignite the night.

Duce Doit’s extraordinary skills will cement his status in the music scene and propel his rise as one of tomorrow’s main hip-hop figures.

Without further adieu, check out Tweak here