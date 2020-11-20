Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It Flex Their “Status” In New Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It have teamed up for a brand new single ‘Status’. This song is the second collaboration song from their highly anticipated soon-to-be-titled joint album from the duo.
It’s been about three months since the pair released their first critically-acclaimed single, ‘Bang Bang’ which was a twist of the earlier sounds of drill mixed with his signature adlibs and trended all over the virtual airwaves of Youtube. It proved that this pair is a force to be reckoned with.
The duo have been working together since 2012 when Mike WiLL Made-It produced some of Chief Keef’s early records including ‘No Tomorrow’ from his debut studio album ‘Finally Rich,’ and Keef featured on ‘Chief Keef Speak / On It’ from Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Est in 1989, Pt. 25’. ‘Status’ is four minutes of classic Keef laying out his mandate of speeding in foreign cars, destroying his enemies, and, of course, being rich.
Chief Keef sets the tone as he opens the song with asking Mike WiLL Made-It what the game plan is and entering a haunting horrorcore-lite beat produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.