Chief Keef Returns With Glo Gang Single, “On Gang”

The Godfather of the Drill wave that took Hip-Hop by storm, Chief Keef, has never relinquished his position as one of the leading artists in the genre. Now Chief Keef is teaming up with Tadoe and Ballout to form a new Drill supergroup, Glo Gang. Headed by Chief Keef the rap super team, has released their debut single, “On Gang.” All three artists trade bars […]

The Godfather of the Drill wave that took Hip-Hop by storm, Chief Keef, has never relinquished his position as one of the leading artists in the genre. Now Chief Keef is teaming up with Tadoe and Ballout to form a new Drill supergroup, Glo Gang. Headed by Chief Keef the rap super team, has released their debut single, “On Gang.” All three artists trade bars over a hard hitting beat produced by Young Malcom.



“Be on the look out for a Glo Gang album, coming soon. ON GANG!” – Chief Keef