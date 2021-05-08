Chief Keef Returns With Glo Gang Single, “On Gang”

The Godfather of the Drill wave that took Hip-Hop by storm, Chief Keef, has never relinquished his position as one of the leading artists in the genre. Now Chief Keef is teaming up with Tadoe and Ballout to form a new Drill supergroup, Glo Gang. Headed by Chief Keef the rap super team, has released their debut single, “On Gang.” All three artists trade bars over a hard hitting beat produced by Young Malcom.
An influential figure in the 2010s drill scene, rapper Chief Keef pulls inspiration from the Chicago streets, delivering hardcore rhymes that often focus on inner-city tales of violence and drugs. Kicking his career off at the age of 16 with the street single “I Don’t Like,” he was a hit on Chicago’s high school circuit before mixtapes and viral videos led to a contract with Interscope. His official debut, 2012’s Finally Rich, was a hit, peaking in the Top 30 of the Billboard 200. Following a pair of 2015 albums, a prolific Keef issued a string of mixtapes—five per year in 2017 and 2018—including Two Zero One Seven, Thot Breaker, and Mansion Musick.