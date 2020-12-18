Chief Keef’s Cousin Tadoe Drops ‘No Guts, No Glory’ Album

(AllHipHop Music)
Its been a long time since Chief Keef made his debut with tracks like “Sosa” but the young drill rapper is still putting on for his family. Recently Glo Gang signee, Tadoe released the track “CPR” featuring his cousin Chief Keef which will be off his upcoming album, No Guts No Glory – out today December 18th. The track boasts the Damian Aku directed video and shows Tadoe and Chief Keef tucked away in the suburbs. Highlighted by 808 Mafia production, this family duo stunts with high performance muscle cars as they breeze through their trapped out verses.
In addition to this verse from Chief Keef, the Glo Gang leader also appears on “Lamb Truck,” while Lil Yachty joins Tadoe on the track, “Get It Bussin.” Also featured on this project are Ballout Boss Moo, RB Santana and No Plug.
Make sure to check out the tracklisting below, No Guts, No Glory is now available on all DSPs. For information on Glo Gang and for merch be sure to check out their website where you can pick up t’s and hoodies: http://glogangworldwide.com
No Guts No Glory – Tracklist
1. It’s Up
2. Get Dis Bag
3. Everything (feat. Ballout)
4. It’s a Hit
5. ODR
6. Hurry (feat. No Plug)
7. Lamb Truck (feat. Chief Keef)
8. Get It Bussin (feat. Lil Yachty)
9. Nick Jr. (feat. Ballout)
10. Hot Car Freestyle (feat. Boss Moo)
11. Yada
12. One Mo
13. CPR (Feat. Chief Keef)