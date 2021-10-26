Chill Life Management Presents J.Perks

J. Perks is a lyrical artist who always has something to say but with his musical background, he knows how to switch tones, play with rhythms and create memorable lyrics.

J. Perks was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Taunton Massachusetts with a dream of providing the world with music to lift your spirits. Since childhood, he has been surrounded by music, with his mother singing in the choir and playing the clarinet. He himself at nine years old started playing the trumpet realizing he had a passion for music and want to connect with others through his sound.

Some of his biggest songs to date are "Young Wiz", "Cold Nights" featuring Kelly Hansome, "Username", and "Rax" featuring jduce. Wiz Khalifa even reposted one of J. Perks' songs on his Snapchat story showing he has respect from a legend in the music industry.

J. Perks hopes to reach out to anyone and everyone with his music and wants to separate his music with every song released providing a new experience to each song. With every new song, he writes he wants to deliver something different to the listener’s ears. His most recent release QT which dropped October 22, 2021, wants to reach out to those who felt trapped in their homes during the pandemic and remember to still have fun.

He wants to remind everyone that even though the pandemic had an effect on everyone it is still important to find things that make you happy and give you a sense of euphoria. J. Perks believes the pandemic took a toll on everyone and that we need to keep pushing forward to a brighter tomorrow which can be heard in his new song “QT”. Check out his Youtube channel Chill Life Management for an upcoming music video releasing in November 2021.

