Chino XL’s First Posthumous Video Defines “Bars Over BS”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chino XL directs his last video, which is a somber reminder of his greatness.

Chino XL’s Final Solo Video Is A Tribute to the Legendary Wordsmith

We continue to celebrate the life and legacy of the late, great Chino XL. With the release of his final solo video, “Sermon In Crimson,” we peer into the life and artistry of one of the great lyricists of our time. The track, produced by Currister, is another from the controversial album Darkness & Other Colors. Chino himself described the project as his “best, most personal body of work.”

The video was directed by Chino XL with co-director Sunil Rudki (SDR21st3) and it brings the duality of intensity and introspection. Kam Singh the videographer and Pinkall the editor crafted the final product perfectly. The art, concept, and wardrobe were meticulously curated by Mel.T, with the entire project executive-produced by Matthew “M80” Markoff.

Filmed earlier this year, “Sermon In Crimson” is a powerful reminder of Chino XL’s skill as a lyricist and visionary artist. On July 28, 2024, the world lost Derek Barbosa, better known as Chino XL, but his influence remains eternal.

Rest in eternal power, Chino XL. Long live the Wordsmith.

Buy Chino XL’s Darkness & Other Colors here.