Chris Brown Dances His Way Through “Feel” Music Video ft. Lil Wayne

If there’s one thing we know that’s true, Chris Brown is gonna serve us his dance moves in the music video. Influenced by MJ himself its no surprise that Chris has continued to put time into his dance moves and this visual is no exception.

Highlighted with pink and red warm lights, this highly sensual visual makes sure to bring the ladies out like Chris has been known to do. Double cupped up and wearing a HUGE red jacket Wayne turns the levels on the track up a bit giving this song some energy to close out the video. Its a slower song, but it will serve its purpose if played during the right time if you know what I mean…