Chris Garber on His New Album “Somebody to Love”

The global music scene is home to hundreds of incredible talents, including Chris Garber. Chris is a DJ, singer, and songwriter known for his high-energy performances, irresistible sound, and personality, enabling him to cement his spot a few years after his debut. This has also opened room for more opportunities, and Chris has been working on many projects with different players in the industry. Chris’s latest project is his new album Somebody to Love.

The album is set to be released in the coming months. However, Chris has released a few teasers. He has recently dropped the single “Nights with You,” which, according to Chris, will be part of his upcoming album.

As a young artist and entrepreneur, Chris says that Somebody to Love is an album dedicated to all young people. He says his goal in creating this project is to build a safe space for every young person as he shares his love for music with others. Chris is using his music to spread positivity and empower others, especially those going through tough times.

Life is full of challenges, and reaching your dreams can be tricky. But it’s not impossible. Having walked this path, Chris uses his music, specifically his upcoming album, to share his story and encourage others.

Chris’s journey in the music industry has not been easy. Considering the brutal competition, it was tough for him to break into the field. Chris also lost all his music in his emails.

He had been working on various projects and stored these files on his Google Drive, which he, unfortunately, lost access to. There was no way of recovering his songs, and Chris had to start working on new tracks. But he didn’t give up.

Chris went back to the studio, and a few months later, he released a new song. Through his new album, Somebody to Love, Chris wants to share the importance of never giving up with the world as he shows everyone that no goal is unattainable. “You just have to believe in yourself, work hard, and not listen to the critics,” says Chris.

If Chris had given up, he would have never have had the opportunity to share his talent and passion with the rest of the world. He chose to fight for what he believed in, and he returned better and finally got his big break.

His skills on the decks and unique sound help him stand out from the competition, with his songs gaining massive attention. His shows are packed to capacity. During one of his shows in Australia, DJ Chris performed in front of a crowd of over 50,000.

As Chris Garber prepares to release his upcoming album, he is passing on a message of resilience to others and spreading love and positivity. He is using music to change people’s lives as he shares his story and addresses some of the burning issues in society. Somebody to Love is set to be released in a few months and will be available on different streaming platforms. Chris is also looking to start his global tour.