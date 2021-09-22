CHRISTIAN RAPPER DEON IS THE REAL DEAL

DEON is an artist that has had strong mentors in his life to show him the ropes in the music industry early on.

Christian Rapper “DEON” is not the average 21-year-old. Growing up in Gwinnett County, Ga DEON has added to the great list of talent coming from that Northern Georgia area. DEON has recently started his own record label “Love Mercy Music Group” and has put the entire Christian Rap Genre on notice.

DEON is an artist that has had strong mentors in his life to show him the ropes in the music industry early on, he credits his parents for instilling a sense of ownership in his heart which has driven him to be a BOSS! DEON says that “the purpose of ownership is to not only build generational wealth but to never let another man tell me what I can and cannot do, it’s not prideful I just like ownership because that’s something no one can take from you”. Big words from a 21-year-old but he’s proven himself time and time again.

Follow DEON @wayofdeon on all social media outlets.