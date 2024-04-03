R&B’s New Breath Of Fresh Air Clay Dub Releases New Project “Hidden Gemz Vol 3”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Collaboration has always been at the heart of Clay Dub’s music, and Hidden Gemz Vol 3 is no exception.

R&B’s new breath of fresh air, Clay Dub releases his latest project, “Hidden Gemz Vol 3,” out now. Download & Stream here.

This latest volume marks the final chapter in Clay Dub’s mission to reclaim and repurpose his early music, originally shared during the SoundCloud era.

However, the project evolved into something far more poignant: a heartfelt tribute to his first best friend and longtime collaborator, Sebastian Bashy Durant, who tragically passed away in November 2023.

“Hidden Gemz Vol 3” not only showcases Clay Dub’s versatility and growth as an artist but also honors the enduring legacy of a beloved friend.

Featuring key contributions from Bashy Durant, Agymansta, and other talented musicians like DJ Qwesscoast, DJ DNA, and GrandMaster Vic, the project boasts a rich tapestry of sounds and styles.

From the reflective bars of work/HARD to the uplifting beats of the wave/we on, each track represents a unique fusion of creativity and friendship.

These collaborations serve as a testament to the organic chemistry and shared history among Clay Dub and his circle, delivering a listening experience that is as authentic as it is compelling.

Listeners diving into “Hidden Gemz Vol 3” can expect a journey through the various facets of Clay Dub’s artistry, from deep lyrical explorations to catchy melodies that resonate long after the last note fades.

Highlights include “work/HARD,” a track born from spontaneous inspiration that perfectly captures the duo’s synergy; “2/HARD,” an infectious anthem with razor-sharp verses; and “they hustle 2415,” a lyrical masterpiece that promises to leave a lasting impact.

Through this project, Clay Dub not only pays homage to his fallen friend but also sets the stage for what’s next, hinting at an album that promises to further cement his status as a formidable force in the independent music scene.

Clay Dub emerges as a fresh and innovative voice in the vibrant tapestry of Los Angeles’ music scene, marking his territory with an intriguing blend of R&B and soul.

His music, a homage to the illustrious ’80s and ’90s era, reverberates with the depth of genres he draws inspiration from. Icons like Michael Jackson, Usher, and Marvin Gaye have shaped his musical landscape, while the legacy of Nipsey Hussle instills a vigorous work ethic and vision in his endeavors.

With his debut “Hidden Gemz 1.5,” Clay Dub introduces listeners to a multifaceted artist who not only respects his roots but also seeks to forge a distinct path in the industry through collaborations with notable names like The LOX and PDub the Producer.

As Clay Dub embarks on the release of his upcoming album, “The Fall Of December,” he promises a culmination of years’ worth of personal and artistic growth. This album is not just another chapter in his career but signifies a milestone in an eight-year trilogy that narrates his evolution as both a person and a musician.

Featuring singles that showcase his ability to transcend and meld genres, Clay Dub’s journey is one of relentless passion and undeniable skill.

For those yearning for music that connects on a deeper level, is grounded in authenticity, and is enriched with the soulful echoes of the past, Clay Dub’s vibrant discography and promising future endeavors offer just that.

As he continues to make his mark, music enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the compelling narrative and lush soundscape that define Clay Dub’s artistry.