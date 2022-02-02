Coi Leray – “Anxiety”

Coi Leray drops her newest single “Anxiety” and you have to wonder if all the social media body shaming and getting boo’d at shows is starting to weigh on her. But ironically “Anxiety” seems like its one of her best songs in the past few months.
